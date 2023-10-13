Calls for sponsorship to help Strabane athletes go for gold

CALLS have been made to help two promising young Strabane sportspeople in their quest to compete in Calgary at the WKU World Championships.

Ava Logue and Dennis Lafferty, alongside fellow fighter Amira Fadili, have been selected to represent Team NI at the martial arts tournament in the Canadian city next month.

Although all three fighters have been selected to represent the team, it’s not necessarily plain sailing getting there, as all team members have to raise their own capital. Only a few weeks ago, Strabane AYE held a fundraising bingo night to assist Amira in achieving her dream.

Aodhan Logue, father of Ava and the owner of Kwik Fit Gym where all three fighter train, explained, “We’re almost there with the fundraising but would dearly love it if we could just receive that little bit more to get it over the line. We’ve had wee bits of fundraising here and there and have a draw coming up in the Fir Trees next month, with a top prize of £1,000, so hopefully that’ll bring in a bit more.

“Although Amira, Ava and Dennis have been selected for Team NI they, like everyone else, have to fund it themselves. Flights, accommodation, tracksuits, even the opportunity to compete have to come out of the competitors’ pockets; it’s not cheap.”

Ava, Amira and Dennis, along with two coaches are planning to fly out on Sunday for five days of intense fighting.

Asked how they’re looking ahead of the tournament, Aodhan added, “They’re in great shape; this is the fittest I’ve seen Ava to be honest.

“All three are going out there full of hope, determined to bring home the gold!”