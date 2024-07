A MEETING between management at Terex and local Sinn Fein elected representatives has heard calls for the company to protect as many jobs as possible.

Mid Ulster MP, Cathal Mallaghan, West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Colm Gildernew attended the meeting which took place on Monday.

It was announced earlier this month that the well-known manufacturing company, which has sites across Tyrone, is planning to implement a series of measures to reduce its workforce by around 100 employees.

Advertisement

In a statement last week, Terex said that there had been a reduced demand for its screening and crushing equipment. The firm added that it understands that this is an ‘unsettling time’ for the workers.

Speaking following the meeting, Mr Mallaghan said that they had met with the company’s management and urged them to limit the number of redundancies.

He said, “This company is a key employer for workers in Dungannon, Omagh and beyond, and it is clear to us that the company is people-centred and has done everything it could to mitigate the impact of this announcement.

“We pressed upon the need to prioritise voluntary redundancies to ensure that those workers who wish to stay in their jobs, can do so, as well as supporting other workers to re-skill.

“We will work closely with Terex in the coming weeks and months to identify solutions that will help to find new markets and to tackle new costs that have arisen due to the impacts of Brexit.

“This includes working with Invest NI and other government agencies who can help ensure we protect vital jobs.”

In addition to its plants in Dungannon and Omagh, Terex also has premises throughout the North.