Cannabis and amphetamines found when car searched

A 26-YEAR-OLD man who admitted possessing quantities of cannabis and amphetamines after a car was searched by police has been fined £200.

Ryan McIlwaine, of Deerpark, Newtownstewart, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing Class B controlled drugs – namely cannabis and amphetamines – on December 13, 2021.

Strabane Magistrates Court heard that the drugs were uncovered in the passenger footwell after police stopped and searched the car.

Advertisement

Officers’ suspicions were roused after they detected a smell of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

They found suspected cannabis that was loose, along with a small bag of white powder.

The powder was subsequently sent for testing, which confirmed it was amphetamine.

Deputy district judge, Brian Archer, imposed fines of £100 for each offence, and also ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender’s levy. He was given 20 weeks to pay.

The judge also warned the defendant he would not be treated as leniently if he came back before the court for drugs offences.

Mr Archer advised that, if McIlwaine had a problem with drugs, he should go to his doctor and get a referral for addiction services.