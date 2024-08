FOLLOWING the successful launch of his debut EP, ‘Paper and Stone’ last November, Killyclogher-born musician, Caolan McCarthy, is set to return to Omagh this month for another special performance.

Along with his six-piece band, The Wisdom, the talented Tyrone man, who currently resides in London, will take to The Weigh Inn stage on August 17 at 9pm with support from popular local singer, Aiden Scott-Browne.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald this week, The Killyclogher singer said, “I’m really excited to come home and play in one of my favourite venues after a sell-out show last November.

Advertisement

“I’m also delighted to have support from one of the busiest musicians in the town at the minute, Aiden Scott-Browne.”

“Tickets are available now via Eventbrite, and it would be amazing if we could make it another sell-out!”

It has been quite the few years for the talented 34-year-old musician and actor.

Some stand-out moments throughout his flourishing career thus far include an acting role in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning film ‘Belfast’ as well as having contributed to the Original London Cast recording of the musical ‘Amelie’ which was nominated for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ at the Grammy’s in 2021.

Critics have praised his latest EP ‘Paper and Stone’ as a ‘bold and impressive debut’, with Caolan showcasing growling vocals and poignant lyrics which have impressed listeners all over the globe.

As well as a rich selection of original material, audiences can also expect a night of folk rock, blues and Americana belters which were penned by the likes of Ray Charles, Van Morrison, Johnny Walker and Leonard Cohen.