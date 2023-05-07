Car hijacking sparks Omagh security alert

A security alert in Omagh sparked by a car hijacking outside the town last night has now ended, police have revealed.

Last night, at around 10pm, it was reported that a man was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road in Omagh, who placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf – and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

A public safety operation was immediately implemented, with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established.

Ammunition Technical Officers examined the object and it has since been removed from the scene and will be subject to further examination to establish its viability.

Condemning the incident, Inspector Will Brown said, “The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused disruption in the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the driver, who was, understandably, badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Investigations into the incident continue.

Inspector Brown added, “Thank you to all those who were impacted and to the wider public for your patience and cooperation.

“We are also grateful for the understanding of those impacted by the ongoing police activity in the Fireagh Road area.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the church on the Fireagh Road, or travelling between the Fieragh Road and Omagh Police Station between 9pm and 10pm last night.

“If you saw anything suspicious, or you have dash cam which may assist with our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting serial 2015 of 6/5/23.”

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/