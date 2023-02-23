Car linked to Omagh shooting found on fire

A heavy police presence covered the scene of the shooting in Omagh last night, while a number of armoured units were dispatched towards a burnt out car suspected of involvement in the attack.

Police officers swarmed Youth Sport Omagh, cordoning off the scene, while, less than a few mile away, more heavy-duty vehicles made their way towards the Carrickmore Road, before closing it off to the public.

Police will have sought to gather forensic evidence from the vehicle which is thought to have been used by the perpetrators to carry out the shooting, before being deliberately torched in the getaway.

If this is the case, this vehicle could prove a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.