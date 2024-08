POLICE are investigating an arson in Millbrook Gardens in Castlederg last night, Wednesday, July 31, in which a caravan was completely destroyed.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 11.30pm. Both NIFRS and police attended the incident. NIFRS believe the cause of the fire was deliberate ignition.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Inspector McDermott said, “It is fortunate no one was injured as a result of this arson.

“As we continue with enquiries, we’re appealing to anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious vehicles or activity, or anyone with footage that may assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1895 of 31/07/24, or make a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/; always 999 in an emergency.”