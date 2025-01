CARRICKMORE Naomh Columcille have paid a glowing tribute following the untimely passing of Eleanor Fox, a devoted club stalwart who will be remembered for her many achievements both on-and-off the pitch.

Eleanor was a multiple championship winner with Carrickmore in her playing days before serving as coach, assistant treasurer, committee member and Tyrone LGFA club delegate.

She also proudly served as treasurer of Tyrone LGFA, representing her beloved home club with dedication and integrity.

In an official statement, her club said she will be remembered “not only for her achievements but for the lasting loyal friendships she formed. Her former teammates and friends will always treasure memories of her wearing the green, white and gold jersey with pride and passion.”

Eleanor’s former teammate Eilish Gormley also expressed her immense sadness at the news of her passing in a poignant message on Carrickmore Naomh Columcille’s Facebook channel.