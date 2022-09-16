This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Carrickmore GP surgery ‘bursting at the seams’

  • 16 September 2022
Carrickmore GP surgery ‘bursting at the seams’
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 16 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Unpaid carer’s groups receive grants Former prisoner unveils new book in Carrickmore Omagh medic against plans to fine people over missed GP appointments Free lateral flow testing ends today

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY