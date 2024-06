THE funeral of a Castlederg grandmother who passed away on Wednesday following a road traffic collision will take place on Monday.

Patricia McGarvey, 75, who sadly died this week following a three-vehicle collision in the Strabane Road area between Listymore Road and Dunrevan Road, will be laid to rest on Monday, June 17, with a Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg at 2pm.

The Mass can be viewed via parish webcam.

Following the road traffic collision on Wednesday, Mrs McGarvey was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance but sadly passed away later that day.

Mrs McGarvey was wife to the late Patsy, much loved mother of Lisa, Peter and Paul (Anita), loving granny of Fintan, Brianna, Liam, Jake, Faolán and Aoibhínn, dearest sister of May, Monica, Ann, Geraldine, Patsy, Sean, Gerard, Brian and the late Liam and Seamus, and cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth and Patrick.