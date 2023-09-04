Castlederg man pronounced dead after stabbing incident

CASTLEDERG man Conor Browne has died as a result of multiple stab wounds sustained in an altercation in the town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old father of one had been in critical condition in hospital since the incident occured but his conditioned worsened and he was pronounced dead this afternoon (Monday).

Three suspects have been arrested to date in relation to the incident. A man aged 28 was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder and remains in police custody. A 27-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday was “released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation”. A third man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this morning.

Advertisement

Castlederg’s MJ’s Bar and Club have posted a tribute to Mr Browne online, stating that “he was the life and soul of his friends on nights out, always having a laugh with a smile on his face. There are no words to express the grief the family and friends are feeling right now.”

In another tribute, local GAA club Castlederg St Eugene’s described Mr Brown as a “hard-working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man” on their Facebook page:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to write a post like this.

“Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man! Conor was out for a night’s craic with his friends in his local well-respected and well-run bar.

“What happened when Conor left the bar is the unthinkable and for any normal human being the undoable. For Conor to lose his life in the way he did is so hard to take in for our whole community.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone. One of the real good guys! This has affected everyone in the parish. If anyone needs help or someone to talk to just pm this page and we will get you to the right resources.”