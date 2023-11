THE man accused of murdering Conor Browne in Castlederg at the start of September has been denied bail.

Mr Browne (28) was stabbed outside a pub during the early hours of Saturday, September 2. The father-of-one was treated in hospital but died two days later.

Advertisement

Adam Acheson (28), of Baron Square, Drumquin, is currently serving time on remand in Maghaberry prison after he was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent.

Acheson appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court via videolink this morning for a bail application, which was strongly opposed by the PSNI.

The court heard that, prior to the attack, an altercation occurred in the pub that resulted in Acheson and a co-accused being ejected.

The pair got into a white van and another male joined them before it was driven off. It returned shortly after and parked up outside the bar.

The men ‘loitered’ and the victim was seen exiting the bar, when two males approached, believed to be Acheson and his co-accused.

A fight ensued during which Acheson allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

The court heard he sustained a puncture wound to the chest and upper left-arm, a fractured cheek and eye-socket, a laceration to the neck and a head injury.

Advertisement

Although initially conscious on arrival at hospital, his condition deteriorated. He was then moved to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, where he died.

Opposing bail, a PSNI officer said that Acheson, who has 58 previous convictions, had previously breached bail on a large number of occasions.

She further stated that the bail address that had been submitted was not suitable.

Applying for bail, defence counsel Blaine Nugent told the court the defendant suffered from ‘poor mental health’ due to an incident he was involved in at a young age which left him with third-degree burns on more than 70 per-cent of his body.

Mr Nugent claimed that, as a result of these injuries, Acheson had been subjected to both abuse and bullying.

The barrister told the court that, if his client was released on bail, he would attend a programme to help him deal with the trauma from the incident.

He also claimed that the trial would not take place until 2025 and Acheson would remain in custody until then if he was not granted bail.

However, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said that he believed that Acheson was not suitable for bail.

Acheson was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on November 29.