Castlederg regeneration: Balancing progress and concern

A MULTI-million pound revamp of Castlederg town centre has prompted a mixed reaction among local traders and residents.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has promised that ‘every effort’ is being made to keep disruption to a minimum after concerns were raised over the ongoing work on the ambitious regeneration project at The Diamond, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Some residents have been quick to point out how the vision for the completed scheme doesn’t look much different to the old Diamond – arguing that the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

Local traders, however, have welcomed the investment in Castlederg on the whole, believing that it will benefit the town once it is finished.

In contrast, they did agree that limited access to parking for customers and the disruption caused by ongoing construction work has been a challenge.

The town centre project is just one element of the wider ‘Derg Active’ scheme, an integrated economic, health and wellbeing initiative, incorporating improvements to infrastructure at a number of key sites in Castlederg to promote and encourage more active lifestyles.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council explained, “The ongoing works at The Diamond are the regeneration element of the Derg Active programme of capital projects, which aims to deliver a modern, high-quality public realm space for the town centre.”

Local firm, Lowry Building and Civil Engineering, was appointed to deliver the public realm space at The Diamond, which will see the creation of a spacious outdoor shared area that will considerably enhance the visual appeal of the town.

‘Levelling Up package’

The Derg Active integrated economic, health and wellbeing initiative is being supported by £5,823,090 of UK ‘Levelling Up’ funding, with the remaining funding being provided by council.

The ‘Levelling Up’ package will also see the creation of a new play provision and lighting at the Castle, and enhanced greenway connectivity at Dergview FC.

In response to the concerns of community residents and traders, put to the council by the Tyrone Herald, a spokesperson outlined the efforts made by council to involve members of the public in the planning process, and keep disruption and impact on businesses and residents to a minimum.

“This is a strategic regeneration project for Castlederg, and as part of the consultation phase, a series of community engagement events took place involving members of the public, the business community and any stakeholders impacted where they were able to view the plans, give their feedback and suggestions and put forward any questions,” said the spokesperson.

A community engagement event organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council was held in Castlederg in February of last year to consult with the public on the project.

“A number of public notices were also published in the local press,” added the council spokesperson.

“Every effort has been made to keep disruption and the impact on businesses in the town to a minimum during the works which are estimated to be completed by the end of the year.”

Traders eager for work on scheme to finish

“IT’S not good for business because people are just driving on by the shop and not stopping – going to get their stuff elsewhere.”

These words were voiced by Harold Moore, a concerned business owner on Castlederg’s High Street.

Alongside other business owners in the town, Mr Moore has shared his thoughts on the regeneration scheme with the Tyrone Herald.

“It’s slow, it really is taking a long time,” the Pet Store owner said.

“It’s an inconvenience to park, which has slowed up business a great deal, especially in the first few weeks. Things have picked up a bit again, but we just opened a new shop last Thursday, Urban Barn, in the middle of it all, which is not ideal.”

Like other traders, Mr Moore is feeling the pinch of reduced parking and lengthy construction processes – noticing a marked drop in footfall since work began.

“It’s not good for business because people are just driving on by the shop and not stopping – they’re going elsewhere to get their stuff.

“What can we do only roll with it, and hopefully it will be over soon in October,” he added.

“It should look the part when it’s finished, according to plans that we have seen, but it’s just a pain at the minute.”

Paddy Corry, who owns a pharmacy in Castlederg, welcomed the investment in the town, but not without highlighting the challenges it brings to local business owners.

PARKING

“I suppose it’s great to see investment in the town, and it’s only going to benefit the town cosmetically.

“But the only downside is obviously the lack of parking, which is massive,” Mr Corry said.

“It will look great, and I can understand the concept of doing up local towns and making them more welcoming, but I think it would benefit the businesses more if there was more parking – as that’s the real issue, especially at the minute, due to the work being done.”

Maura Quinn, owner of the Bus Stop in Castlederg, has opted for a wholly-positive mindset towards the regeneration plan.

“At the minute, it’s not having a serious impact on my business, to be honest.

“Yes, for first week or two we had issues with the parking, and people do complain about the parking,” she admitted.

“But, I guess you just have to go with the times and move on with it.

“The way I see it, any change is good – I’m not going to condemn it at the same time.

“It is slow, but hopefully it will all be worth the wait,” she added.

‘You would get through London handier than this place’

RESIDENTS of Castlederg have shared their reservations about the regeneration project which is due to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

The intention to erect a high-quality public realm space at The Diamond in the centre of the town, which will become an attractive focal point for shoppers and visitors to the Castlederg area, has been met with criticism amongst the community.

On the ground, three residents were of the unanimous opinion that the plans are a ‘misuse of resources’ which could have been put to use more appropriately – arguing that the original structure was perfectly suitable.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Castlederg resident, Patrick Timoney is of the opinion that the new regeneration project is ‘nothing but a farce’.

“I think it’s an absolute waste of money.

“What was wrong with the structure that was there before?” asked Patrick.

“This new project is nothing but a farce, and there was nothing wrong with it before.

“The money they are using for this new structure should have been put into something more useful.”

Another local resident, Andrena Glass, said, “It’s just a complete waste of money because it’s just going to be the same way as it was before.

“It will look no different.”

Michael Meehan, a lorry driver from the area, questioned the purpose for The Diamond revamp altogether, having an entirely different vision for Main Street, Castlederg.

“I drive lorries, and Castlederg is a very hard town to navigate.

“You can’t get parked in it,” Michael said.

“From a lorry driver’s perspective, you would get through London handier than this place sometimes – it can take ten minutes to get through it.

“So, why would you need a grass and kerb structure in the middle of the town? It makes no sense – the middle of the town should be tarred to allow for more parking,” Michael added.