A service of remembrance for two UDR soldiers killed by the IRA in Castlederg 40 years ago will take place this Sunday, as the friends and family of Corporal Heather Kerrigan and Private Norman McKinley come together to honour their memory.

Cpl Kerrigan and Pve McKinley were blown up by a landmine whilst on foot patrol on the Corgary Road, Castlederg on on July 14, 1984.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s service, which will take place at 1.30pm at Castlederg New Cemetery, David Kerrigan, the deceased’s brother who was also caught up in the blast, has spoke about the importance of remembering the slain pair.

Advertisement

“Sunday will mark another milestone since Provisional IRA terrorists stole away my beautiful sister (who was 20 at the time of her death) and our good friend Norman McKinley. 40 years for some is a long time but actually for me, time has not moved forward in many ways at all.

“It is so important that Heather and Norman are not forgotten, nor the thousands of other innocents who were murdered and maimed through terrorism. Wider society needs to develop an appreciation and understanding for what some of us have endured.”