Castlederg man forced to hang up runners

A CASTLEDERG man who has raised over £320,000 for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) through years of committed marathon running has been forced by a health condition to step away from the sport he loves – at least for now.

Liam McHugh, affectionately nicknamed ‘Mr Marathon’, was due to complete the London Marathon at the beginning of October.

However, ‘unbearable pain’ caused by Haglund’s Deformity – a condition that produces chronic foot pain in those affected by it – has left him no choice but to pull out.

Advertisement

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Liam explained how he persevered through the discomfort for almost a decade, but, recently, has finally been forced to yield to the ‘hot-poker’ pain.

“My daughter Rachel was born with CF in 1992 and, at that time, the life expectancy was 16 years. My brother John suggested I take up marathon running to raise money to help people with CF.”

In 1993 Liam ran the Belfast Marathon as part of a relay team. Thirty years later, he has ran more marathons than he can recall.

“I never counted how many; I counted how much. The money raised is what was important to me,” said Liam.

But, ten years ago, Liam was told by a doctor that if he didn’t stop running he could end up in a wheelchair. Defiantly, motivated by a burning desire to find a cure for the life-limiting condition that ailed his daughter, Liam kept running.

“I kept going, determined to prove him wrong, and, for a while, I thought I did. Now, however, I’m not so sure,” reflected Liam.

“The pain was at a bearable five or six for many years, but, recently, it has got to be more like a nine or ten.

Advertisement

“The other day, I ran 100 yards down the road and I knew that was it. I had to turn and walk back home.”

Liam is understandably disconsolate at the prospect of his running life having been forced into premature conclusion. However, people have been at pains to remind him of the unforgettable good he has done for CF – the crescendo of which came when the CF ‘wonder drug’ became available in NI almost exactly two years ago.

“This past week, people have been reminding me of the lives that have been transformed since I started on this journey all those years ago.

“People who once required 24/7 oxygen support are now out working and living happily. And women, who had been told by doctors to get their funeral arrangements in place, have since became mothers of so-called ‘miracle babies’.”

Liam has started cycling and is enjoying it relatively pain-free.

“I’ve started doing a bit of cycling and people keep telling me that it doesn’t matter what I do, they’ll support me.

“I’m going stop running for the rest of the year and then I’ll give it another go. However, there’s a good chance I’ll never run again, but, down the line, I might think about continuing my fundraising by cycling around Ireland or something.”