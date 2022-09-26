CCTV cameras to target nightspot vandals in Moy

Troublemakers at one of Tyrone’s most popular and busiest nightspots, will soon be the focus of a few more CCTV cameras.

The village of Moy has hit the headlines in recent months with a spate of anti-social attacks and vandalism linked to the thriving night-time economy.

There has also been widespread condemnation of repeated attacks on the town’s war memorial, were floral tributes have been damaged.

Last week, Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee heard that the PSNI has approached council in relation to “issues impacting on the village of Moy”.

A report presented to members notes conversations between the two organisations included concerns about “significant issues linked to the night time economy” in the village and the potential for the PSNI to secure funding to install two additional CCTV cameras within the village.

The cameras in question would be of a similar specification to council CCTV systems and the committee has been told police are seeking approval to link these cameras to council’s existing monitoring and recording system.

The committee was advised council officers are of the view the additional CCTV could make a significant difference to the village, particularly in terms of community confidence and creating a safer area.

As such, officers recommended if the PSNI secures the required funding to cover the hardware and installation, the additional cameras should be added to council’s existing monitoring and recording contract.

A proposal to approve the inclusion of these two cameras into council’s network of CCTV equipment in the village, should the PSNI find the funds for the hardware and its installation was then put forward by the committee’s chair, Councillor Sean Clarke and approved by the chamber.