CCTV to be erected on Mullaghcarn to prevent vandalism of new sculpture

CCTV cameras are to be erected on Mullaghcarn mountain, near Gortin, amid worries that a new sculpture being built there could be targeted by vandals.

A new £2m scheme involving Fermanagh and Omagh, Strabane and Derry and Mid Ulster councils are will see three giant sculptures installed at key locations across the Sperrins.

At Mullaghcarn, the installation of a giant mystical figure is nearing completion and is expected to be unveiled later this year.

Scaffolding which surrounded the structure was recently removed and pictures of the massive artwork have been posted online.

But now discussions between the PSNI and Fermanagh and Omagh Council have resulted in an agreement to also monitor the area via CCTV cameras.

These will be erected on top of the telecommunications mast at the site.

The move is being made in response to a spate of vandalism which took place last year at the Gortin Glen.

Figures produced by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council showed that bins were damaged or removed and graffiti sprayed in the area.

Although any would-be vandals would have to negotiate the 40-minute climb to the top of the mountain, the council and PSNI are taking no chances.

FODC’s Director of Regeneration and Planning told a meeting of the Regeneration and Community Committee that the move was being made to prevent any incidents of vandalism.

“An offer has been made by PSNI to place a fixed CCTV camera on its adjacent telecommunications mast which will be focused on the sculpture,” said Kim McLaughlin.

“This will be at no cost to the council. Appropriate CCTV advisory signage would be placed around the site in line with legal requirements.

“It is considered that this would be a prudent step in light of the investment which has been made at this location.”

In addition to the sculpture at Mullaghcarn, the other sculptures are being located at the entrance to Davagh Forest, near Kildress, and at the Sperrin Heritage Centre in Cranagh.

The overall scheme is costing around £2m and is part-funded by each of the three councils and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.