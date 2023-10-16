Celebrating Positive Ageing Month at The Hub in Omagh

Swing a right down Campsie, just across the road from Charlie McAleer’s bar, and you’ll find a building called The Hub.

A red-brick bungalow adorned by a solitary sign, it is a modest-looking place, almost discreet, but the work that goes on inside is the pride of the Campsie community.

“Depending on what day you come down here, you could find us doing anything,” said Hazel McGuigan, as we landed through the door.

Hazel is an effortlessly warm, welcoming and graceful lady. What you might call a people person, but without a hint of wanting to be the centre of attention.

Being the third generation of her family to live in their Campsie Crescent home, it is no surprise that Hazel is at the heart of most community goings-on in the area.

On that particular morning, she had invited us to The Hub to meet members of a group that calls itself ‘Living Well at The Hub’.

They were all taking part in a drumming workshop,

“We are here for people in the community who have received a dementia diagnosis, and their carers, too, of course, but we sort of keep that to the background of what we do,” explained Hazel.

Living Well at The Hub runs once a month, and offers its member the opportunity to take part in new and interesting activities.

However, as everyone we spoke to either stated, echoed or reiterated, what is more important than the specific activity being run on a given morning, is the opportunity the group affords for congenial company, companionable chat, and a bit of light-hearted craic.

One member, Eileen, told us, “This place has been such a great help to me, and if you ask anybody else who comes here how the group means to them, they will tell you the same thing.”

And Eileen was right.

Every member unanimously believed two things: One, that the group improved the lives of all its members. And two, that Hazel might indeed be an angel in poor disguise.

Carley, the community champion for ASDA, a business who have been very generous to The Hub, said, “We support the group because we know how much the group supports its members.

“It also does a lot of good for the carers that come here.

“It gives them a bit of respite, and a chance to chat and learn from each others experiences.”

As we sat around the table chatting with the members, carers and volunteers, a man lugged in with what looked like 12 large bongos.

The drumming workshop was about to commence, and the leader of the rhythm circle was local drummer, Aidan Dunphy.

“I will not overload you with every positive impact drumming can have,” said Aidan. “But, suffice to say, there is a lot of well-supported research that suggests it can markedly reduce depression, anxiety, and social isolation.”

Aidan did go on to explain the different benefits associated with the rhythm, timing and synchronicity of a drumming circle, but that is for another day.

The group finished their tea, pushed their plates to the side, and took their seats amidst the rhythm ring.

I cannot say for certain what specific positive impacts the next hour had on collective mental health of the group, but if smiling faces can taken as a sign healthier state of mind, it seems the morning was a big success.

Living Well at The Hub is supported by SWAP (South West Age Partnership).

Commenting on the group, manager of SWAP, Allison Forbes said, “It’s great to be able to celebrate a year of Living Well at The Hub. This programme shows the importance of keeping positive about ageing. Well done to Hazel and the team at the Hub and to all the participants. SWAP is delighted to have been able to support this programme over the last year, a little bit can go a long way!

“Keep up the great work.”