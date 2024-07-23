Chair of Lough Neagh Partnership welcomes action plan approval

CHAIR of Lough Neagh Partnership, Gary McErlain has spoken of his great satisfaction following approval of the new action plan by the Executive.

The plan was presented by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and contains 37 points which will contribute to a long-term rehabilitation of the water quality in the lough.

Minister Muir previously announced that he had approved 20 of the actions relevant to his Department, whilst he awaited Executive approval of the remaining 17. In recent weeks, toxic blue green algae reappeared on the water for a second year, causing great concern amongst the local community.

Advertisement

“It’s a momentous day for everyone who lives around the shoreline, who play on the beaches and like myself, a seventh generation fisherman, who makes a living from the Lough,” Lough Neagh Partnership’s Gary McErlain said. Congratulating the minister for his efforts, he continued, “However we would caution that the real work starts now as nothing has been done on the ground as yet.

“Therefore we look forward to working closely with DAERA to deliver the plan with immediate effect as full implementation with generous resourcing will be for the benefit of us all.”

Following the announcement of the action plan, Minister Muir said, “The publication of the full Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be a significant step towards improving water quality, reducing blue green algae and ensuring we can rehabilitate the Lough to a healthy status.

“The action plan is not a wish list – it is a detailed, science-led, proportionate and ambitious set of actions that will make a tangible difference to our waterways. I must be clear however, that there are no quick fixes, it will take many years, if not decades to see substantial recovery, such is the depth and complexity of the problem.”

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has also welcomed the approval of the action plan. “In recent days we have seen increased blue-green algae blooms, and so urgent work must now start to address these pressing issues on the Lough,” she said.

“We must do all that we can to protect the lough’s stunning beauty and its essential roles in the environment, tourism, fishing and water supply.

Advertisement

“I will continue to work alongside the DAERA Minister, the other parties and the Lough Neagh community to ensure we preserve this national treasure, and to guarantee it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Earl insists he wants to work with Stormont

The Earl of Shaftesbury Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, the aristocratic owner of the bed and soil of Lough Neagh, met with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir last week to discuss the ongoing environmental problems that the lough has faced in recent years. During the meeting, the Earl insisted that he wants to work with Stormont to secure the long-term future of the lake.

Speaking after his meeting with Minister Muir, the Earl described the conversation as a ‘constructive discussion’ and said, “I reiterated my commitment to work with his team and other stakeholders to find solutions, as I firmly believe we need to work together to secure the lough’s long-term future.” Minister Muir commented that he was ‘pleased’ to hear that the Earl is fully supportive of the Lough Neagh Action Plan said that they are both in mutual agreement regarding their desire to secure community ownership of the lough. He insisted though, that the right structures must be in place involving relevant groups.

Minister Muir concluded, “It will only be through a shared sense of responsibility and partnership working that we can make the real tangible improvements to Lough Neagh that we all wish to see.”