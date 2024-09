A LOCAL takeaway has raised more than £1,600 for the Air Ambulance by organising a charity motorcycle ride-out through Tyrone and Donegal.

This was the second annual sponsored motorcycle ride organised by the Burger Hut in Campsie, Omagh. It was substantially larger than the first, with over 140 riders from across the country taking part.

The route for the scenic ride began in Omagh in Campsie outside the Burger Hut before travelling through Castlederg, Drumquin, Castlefinn, Balybofey, Falcarragh, Letterkenny, Strabane, Gortin and then back to Omagh.

Speaking to the UH, Air Ambulance NI ambassador Graham Dodds said that he would like to thank all the riders who took part in the event.

Mr Dodds said, “We in Air Ambulance NI are delighted with the fantastic support for this motorcycle ride out organised by the fantastic Wendy O’Brien of The Burger Hut.

“The funds raised will help protect us all, and we really appreciate the great support from Wendy and all those who attended and donated.

Speaking about the success of the event, Wendy told the UH that she would like to thank all the riders who took part in the charity ride-out.

Wendy said, “I would just like to thank everyone who took part in the ride-out and everyone who donated.

“Air Ambulance gets no support from the government, and the work they do is incredible, especially in rural areas.

“You never know when you will need their help, and they have saved so many lives locally. So many customers have come to me and donated and told me stories of a relative or friend that is still here because of the Air Ambulance and we will continue to do these ride-outs and raise money for the charity.”