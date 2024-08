FOUR employees at a Cookstown cement factory swapped their hard hats for cycling helmets yesterday (Sunday) morning, as they began a gruelling challenge to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

John Sinnamon, David Cuddy, Sam Lee and Graeme Barnes, who all work for CEMCOR, are aiming to cycle over 500 miles across the six counties in the North in six days this week.

The team of four, known as ‘The Flyn Lions’, trained hard over the last few months through all weather conditions in order to be ready to set off on the six-day cycle from the CEMCOR premises yesterday.

After needing the vital Air Ambulance services in 2023 following a mountain biking accident where he sustained a fractured back, Mr Sinnamon experienced first-hand how important the life-saving service is.

Joined by his three colleagues, they are pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones to raise crucial funding in a challenge which would be difficult to any seasoned cyclist.

Shift supervisor Mr Sinnamon said, “Understanding first-hand what an important service the Air Ambulance NI is, I was delighted my colleagues and employer were so supportive in helping me give back to those who came to my rescue last year.”

proud

CEMCOR managing director, David Millar said, “We encourage all our staff to come to forward with ideas around fundraising just as John, David, Sam and Graeme have done. We are incredibly proud of our

team and wish them all the

best through the six-day challenge.”

Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance NI fundraising manager, said, “This is a huge challenge the team at CEMCOR are undertaking in order to raise vital funds and awareness.”

l To support ‘The Flyn Lions’ and other CEMCOR employee fundraisers for Air Ambulance NI, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/the-flyin-lions.