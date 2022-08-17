Charity match to be held in memory of Tyrone GAA legend

The ‘Jim Curran Memorial Masters Challenge’ is being held at the weekend and is not to be missed – with all proceeds being donated to Marie Curie.
In memory of a popular figure in Tyrone, this inaugural charity game falls around the second anniversary of Jim’s passing.
As an inter-county referee Jim took the lead in many high profile games. Furthermore, Jim was a member of the Tyrone senior backroom team who famously won the three All Ireland’s in 03, 05 and 08.
The game will see Ardboe take on Moortown in a hearty battle for a wonderful cause.
It will be held this Saturday August 20 at 5pm in Michael Coney Park, Ardboe.
If the appeal of the thrilling match is not enough to entice you, there will also be special celebrity guest appearances and these include Peter Canavan, Mickey Harte, Owen Mulligan and Stevie O’Neill.
