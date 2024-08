DROMORE woman Gertie McCann uses Easilink on a weekly basis to travel from her home to a weekly club at the Rowan Villa facility in Omagh.

It’s a service that she has come to really appreciate, especially considering the helpfulness of the community transport staff. That appreciation is even more crucial when you consider what she and others would be facing if Easilink were no longer able to provide their vital services to Gertie and so many others.

“Easilink’s support for me really is a lifeline. I wouldn’t be able to attend the club as regularly if they weren’t available to collect me and leave me home again to the club, and to hospital and other appointments,” she said.

“If Easilink wasn’t available, I’d have to get the bus from Dromore to Omagh, then another bus out to the Donaghanie Road and then have to walk to the hospital.

“All of that would take a lot longer and my ability to walk is restricted as well.

“I’m full of joy because Easilink is there, they’re a blessing to have and only for them I’d really struggle.”

Gertie is full of praise for the Easilink staff, most of whom live locally and help to provide the essential travel support that people like her require.

“The men and women who work for Easilink are brilliant. It means the world to me to get collected here at my own door. They are all so good, they lift me at a time that suits me to get to my appointment. That’s a great reassurance,” she added.

“My experience is one that so many people who are using Easilink also get. What they do is really positive for me, or those in wheelchairs or in any way vulnerable. If that service wasn’t there it would be a serious setback for all of us.

“I hope that everything will stay right with Easilink. They open the door for us to be out in the community. You couldn’t put a price on that, and if they weren’t there I definitely wouldn’t be able to afford to get out. Getting to the Day Centre and the support in helping me to get groceries and other items means the world to me.”