Family ‘heavily affected’ by shooting of DCI Caldwell

THE PSNI Chief Constable met with the Caldwell family and visited officers in Omagh following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell on Wednesday night.

Simon Byrne addressed the media in Belfast today following a joint meeting with the leaders of the five main political parties – Sinn Fein, the DUP, the SDLP, the UUP and Alliance.

The chief constable said he has spoken with DCI Caldwell’s wife and son, who he described as being ‘heavily affected’ by the shooting.

“They want to express their thanks to the people who rendered first aid to John at the scene and for the outpouring of support from the community,” he said.

Mr Byrne also said that he had ‘no knowledge’ of what personal protective equipment DCI Caldwell was wearing at the time he was shot in the car park of Youth Sport in Omagh.

Providing an update on DCI Caldwell’s condition, he added, “John remains seriously injured as a result of the shooting and remains very sedated.”

The chief constable continued, “I was personally at Omagh Police station last night and at the scene of the shooting and spoke to both detectives and senior officers, in addition to some of the officers who are caring out searches,” he said.

“There was a real sense of frenzy yesterday. But really, we are tough and resilient people and committed to protecting the community.

“Do not underestimate the importance and symbolism of us standing together today to send out a very clear and firm message that there is no place for these twisted beliefs and attacks on people who are going about their daily lives, working as police officers.”

Each of the party leaders also condemned the attack.

The Police Federation earlier reported that DCI Caldwell has experienced what they described as ‘life-changing injuries.’