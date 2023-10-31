Child accused of GBH after targeting teacher in unprovoked attack

A teacher has been left seriously injured following an attack by a group of youths, one of whom was a former pupil.

The accused, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to the male victim on 25 October.

A police officer aware of the facts told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Advertisement

He explained around 8.30pm on the evening in question police received a report of two males fighting in the carpark of Tesco, Dungannon.

On arrival officers spoke to the victim who identified himself as a teacher in the area and stated the defendant and another male had been following him.

The defendant was known to him as a former pupil and one of the males shouted abuse and used his name.

Their behaviour “became threatening” so he recorded them on his phone and walked to Tesco where he thought he would be safer.

On approaching the doorway the defendant, “Initiated a physical altercation and began to punch him, resulting in both falling to the ground.”

CCTV showed the defendant swinging punches on at least 14 occasions and on the tenth punch, a second male joined in, kicking the victim to the torso.

The defendant “got on top of the victim” and the other male kicked him a further nine times.

Advertisement

Members of the public intervened and initially managed to restrain the defendant before he broke free and both attackers fled from the scene.

Footage from the victim’s phone showed the defendant stride up to him asking, “What are you videoing you b*****d.?”

The victim lost consciousness temporarily and officers observed cuts to his forehead and blood on his scalp.

He also has suspected fractured ribs.

A short time later the defendant was seen with a group of women, one of whom was his mother, but as police approached he scaled a fence and made off.

His mother confirmed, “I know my son was involved in the Tesco incident.”

Police gave chase and initially detained the defendant on a pathway but he escaped again, jumping over railings, before being caught.

Opposing bail the officer said, “There is a risk of reoffending and to the public. This was a sustained and wholly unprovoked attack on a member of the public walking to a shop. He believes he was identified by the defendant due to him being a former pupil. There was no history between them at the school, but the defendant has taken some sort of umbrage. He was the main instigator of the attack.”

During interview the defendant admitted consuming a bottle of Buckfast and “Throwing the first punch as he claims to believe he was going to be assaulted. The victim has been left petrified. This has affected him very badly.”

A defence barrister said his client has made a case for self-defence and urging his release, accepted there are previous convictions however, “He has issues around drug and alcohol abuse in terms of his offending.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said, “No doubt the victim is terrified and that’s my major concern.. There’s a possibility this will go to crown court.”

Following consideration he agreed to grant bail, “With some reluctance and this will be kept under review.”

The defendant was ordered to reside at the supported accommodation, have no contact by any means with the victim or the co-defendants, and refrain from entering Tesco, Dungannon.

He must not post anything on social media about the incident, is to see his GP within five days of release and is banned from consuming or possessing alcohol and no prescribed drugs.

The case will be mentioned again on 3 November.