A child that was found dead on Sunday night in Dungannon has been named locally as one-year-old Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa.

According to the police, she was due to turn two later this month and has connections to the East Timorese community.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a young child in Dungannon.

One man and two women, all aged in their 20’s, have been arrested in relation to the death.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine expressed her shock following the death of the child.

The DUP MLA said, “This is a deeply tragic incident and will cause widespread shock within the local community. The death of a child is particularly shocking, and my thoughts are with all those who are suffering as a result.

“It is important that the full facts surrounding this case are established and the investigation that is underway can conclude as quickly as possible. I would ask that the community do not speculate and allow the police to conduct their investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said, “Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to the report of the sudden death of a child in the Windmill Court area of the town on Sunday morning, 13 October.

“Sadly, Tavia, who was just weeks away from her second birthday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Following the results of a post mortem examination, I can now confirm that I am treating her death as a murder.”