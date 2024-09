A HOST of speakers have been lined up for what’s expected to be an inspiring evening of conversations hosted by Child Loss Support NI charity later this month.

The event takes place in Canavan’s of Garvaghy on Thursday, September 19. For three hours between 7pm and 10pm, the organisers hope that those attending will gain some valuable insights from a host of well-known people from across the North.

Joining them on the night will be Frank Diamond, who will talk on the topic of ‘Broke Crayons Still Colour’.

He will be joined by Amanda O’Neill, who will speak on ‘The Magic of Mindfulness and Meditation’.

The importance of ‘Cherishing Every Moment’ will be the subject for Geraldine Mullan, while Mark Harte will speak on ‘Our New Reality’ and Geraldine Leyden on ‘The Good, The Bad and The Bubbly’.

Annette Kelly, from the very popular ‘Little Penny Thoughts’, will be the host for this Wellness Event that promises to offer consolation and hope in abundance for those in attendance.

“We’re hoping that people will really gain something valuable from the speakers who will be attending this event,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“Each of us has a story to tell, and like everyone, the speakers have come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. Their stories will offer both hope and inspiration and we thank them for assisting us in what will be a special night.”

Tickets for the event are now available and can be obtained via Eventbrite.