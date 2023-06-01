Children in Crossfire founder visits Dromore

LAST WEEK St. John’s Business and Enterprise College in Dromore welcomed Derry man Richard Moore from the Children in Crossfire charity.

Richard spoke with the pupils of the partnership schools, Dromore PS, Drumlish PS, Tummery PS and Key Stage 3 pupils from St. John’s.

On the day that Africa day was celebrated, Richard spoke about how his charity was formed and the work that they do with children in some African countries.

Advertisement

The children thoroughly enjoyed the talk and asked some very interesting questions, which Richard answered honestly.

Later that evening he returned to facilitate a talk with the Dromore community and that was another breath-taking speech.

Richard showed the captive audience the rubber-bullet that he was shot and blinded with and how in subsequent years he met the soldier that fired the bullet.

Richard is friends with the Dalai Lama and spoke passionately about his charity work.

His perception of forgiveness is something that struck a chord with the many gathered to listen and he received a warm round of applause when he answered questions of the many in attendance.

Thanks to St John’s for hosting the event and it really illustrated the steps the community continues to take on their Shared Education journey.