A COALITION of concerned traders who make their living along the Eglish Road are relieved that planned roadworks have been rescheduled to lessen the impact on their Christmas custom.

The last month of the year is often the busiest for many businesses; a crucial cushion to pad against the hard January and February that inevitably follow.

However, despite the importance of this period for local traders, the East Tyrone town of Eglish had been due to see roadworks commence today (Monay) and run right up to Friday, December 22.

Recently, though, following a meeting held by the local business community to discuss the disruption the diversions and closures are likely to cause, the Department of Infrastructure took the decision, “to defer the resurfacing works that can only be done under a full road closure to a later date.”

Last Thursday afternoon, the TyroneHerald attended the meeting at Valley Business Park on the Eglish Road that is believed to have led the Department’s to alter their original plans.

“The first we heard of any roadworks was when letters from the Department of Infrastructure started falling through letterboxes last week,” began Darren Darren O’Hare, owner of local chip shop, Eglish Country Fry.

“Nobody disputes that the road needs to be repaired, it is in a terrible state, but there was no consultation process.

“Nobody came to talk with any of us, and now that the decision has been made, in order to make proper preparations we need to know exactly how the diversions are going to work, and, so far anyway, we have not received that clarification,” said Darren.

In the letter that Darren referred to – which appeared to be co-written by DfI and P Keenan Quarries – locals were told, ‘Eglish Road will be closed from Monday, December 4 to Friday, December 22, 9.15am to 4.30pm weekly for resurfacing.

“The road will be closed from Kilnacart Road to Carrowcolman Road to all through traffic, however, access will be maintained for residents and businesses.’

‘minimise disruption’

Local independent councillor, Kevin McElvogue told those at Thursday’s meeting that he had received an assurance from the Dfi promising that contractors carrying out the roadworks would work with local people to minimise disruption.

However, while those present expressed an appreciation for Cllr McElvogue’s help, some said they believed that a downturn in Christmas custom was an inevitable consequence of the roadworks.

“Yes, I have business throughout the year, but Christmas is when I do a big turn, and that is up in the air now,” said Paula Jordan, owner of the Orange Box Farm Shop.

Paula said she was worried that people trying to avoid the roadworks would bypass the area altogether, thus driving potential customers away from her shop.

However, on Friday afternoon, a DfI spokesperson contacted the Tyrone Herald to say, “The Department is committed to ensuring our limited funding is targeted at areas of greatest need.

“When carrying out essential road maintenance some disruption is inevitable and we work closely with contractors to minimise that disruption and accommodate local residents and businesses.

“In relation to the planned works in Eglish, we have listened to the concerns of local businesses and elected representatives and while some preparatory works will be carried out under a lane closure for a two-week period, a decision has been made to defer the resurfacing works that can only be done under a full road closure to a later date.”