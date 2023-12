They say Christmas is a time for giving, and for the staff and pupils at Gaelscoil Aodha Rua in Dungannon, that is exactly what the festive season is all about.

Every year, the school runs their ‘Helping Hand’ scheme in which they make up hampers, organise a raffle and take part in a special carol service, all in the name of helping the less fortunate or to simply bring a little Christmas magic to those who need it most.

The school’s principal, Mona Ui Dhochartaigh, feels “it is very important” that the children are compassionate towards people who are less fortunate than themselves and that they are aware that there are many families out there at the moment who are struggling and might need a helping hand.

“We collect food items which we donate in the form of hampers to the Vineyard Church.

We also donate hygiene products such as nappies, baby wipes, shower gels and the likes to the Hygiene Bank which is a fabulous charity with a branch here in Dungannon who provide families with items of a personal care nature.

“We also run an annual raffle every year which is coordinated by our Rang Seven children.

“Last year we raised around £1,200 for Cancer Research in the raffle and we hope to exceed that this year.”

The hard working, compassionate pupils of the school also do their bit for the elderly every year as they visit the local nursing home for a special carol service, something that Principal Ui Dhochartaigh describes as “a lovely tradition.”

She continued, “The residents love to see the children coming in and the children respond really positively to it as well.”

With the pupils of Gaelscoil Aodha Rua working so hard to help those in need at Christmas, there is no doubt that they will all be high on Santa’s ‘good list’ this year, and with the big day just around the corner, we were curious to find out what they are most looking forward to about Christmas 2023…

