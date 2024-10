THERE were cheers, applause and smiles all-round as the pupils of Gaelscoil na gCrann were celebrated during a special civic reception in honour of winning two prestigious awards.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh Distrct Council, the event, at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, honoured the school’s recent success, which includes winning the ‘Best Irish Medium School’ in Ireland, as well as being crowned All-Ireland champions in a recent drama competition.

Speaking at the reception, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) John McClaughry said, “I am delighted to welcome you all here to Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Advertisement

“I understand your play was entitled ‘Titanic – The Best Ship Ever Built’, and it told the story of this iconic ship.

“Following months of rehearsals, you performed on the stage here in Strule Arts Centre at the North West Schools’ final, where you came Runner-Up.

“This earned you a place in the Ulster Final, where you won your category and you were deservedly nominated to represent Ulster at the All-Ireland finals. I understand one of the Primary Seven pupils also won ‘Best Actor’, which is an outstanding achievement.

“At the All-Ireland Final you competed in the largest category with schools from Cork, Donegal, Carlow, Clare and Galway,” he added. “Following a faultless performance against tough competition, you won your category to be crowned All-Ireland champions.

“This was a fantastic achievement, however, you went one better as you also won the Best Irish Medium School in Ireland.”

Cllr McClaughry applauded the school staff and pupils for their hard work, adding, “I would like to commend Risteard, your vice principal and teacher, who was also responsible for writing and directing the play and teaching you the skills to perform.

“You have done yourselves, your school, your county and your district proud.”