AN Omagh student has received a prestigious award for her dedicated volunteering efforts.

Claudia Morey Guijarro, who is a student of Omagh Academy, picked up the Gold 200-hour EPIC Award for offering her free-time to the Forsight charity shop in the town.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald, Claudia said she was “extremely happy” to have received such an honour.

“I have been volunteering in Forsight since October 2022 and I really enjoy it,” commented Claudia

“Volunteering has given me the opportunity to make so many great connections and friends, and I think it’s so lovely to be able to help people and give back to the community.”

A spokesperson for Forsight charity shop praised Claudia’s “bubbly personality.”

“Claudia has been an absolute asset to the shop and has a wonderful bubbly personality which makes customers feel at home while shopping in store; this is a quality I have no doubt in tandem with her intelligence will carry her very far in life.”

They continued, “As a previous volunteer, I cannot speak more highly of the invaluable life experience that volunteering can provide

“It teaches us humility, the importance of community and reinforcing positive communal values as well as incredibly important life skills which can be carried onto later life as well as using this experience as a spring board to help get into the job market if the volunteer currently lacks the experience to apply for certain jobs.”

Martin Cassidy, project coordinator at Omagh Volunteer Centre, congratulated Claudia, before offering information on what an EPIC award is and how to qualifty.

“EPIC (Empowering People In Communities) is completely free, and open to volunteers of all ages and for all types of volunteering,” said Martin.

“To qualify for an EPIC Award, volunteers must make a commitment of at least 50 hours, within any 12-month period. These hours can be gained through volunteering with one organisation, or with multiple organisations simultaneously.”

l For more information see omaghvolunteercentre.org/epic-awards