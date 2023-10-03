Clinton Cards in Omagh announces closure

CLINTON Cards have announced that their store in Omagh is one of 38 stores that will close so that the operation can trade for at least one more year.

The retail chain announced last month plans to shut a fifth of their stores to avoid going bust, after a court approved restructuring plans.

The card shop, a staple of the High Street, has already shut 156 stores after being sold back to its US owner through a fast-track insolvency process in December 2019.

Omagh Town Sinn Féin Councillor Barry McElduff told WeAreTyrone that he hopes that the company will ensure that employees will ‘properly remunerate’ staff.

Cllr McElduff said, “My first thoughts are for the staff. I sincerely hope that Clinton Cards employers will do everything in their power to properly remunerate those who have given them excellent service over many years and that they will actively assist employees towards new career opportunities.

“Their retail offering and presence in Omagh town centre will undoubtedly be felt by local people,” he concluded