Cllr hits out at ‘absolutely disgusting’ fly-tipping incident

Those were the words used this week to describe the blatant dumping of dozens of soiled adult nappies on a road outside of Strabane.

Initially encased in a large bin-liner bag, the discovery was made after the bag had been ripped open and the material, covered in urine and faecal matter, was strewn across the road.

Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr said he had been contacted by locals about the find on the Carrigullin Road between Strabane and Sion Mills. He further remarked that there remains a reasonable possibility of tracing the source of the waste, and what is more, that it could have come from a care facility.

Cllr Barr said, “It’s revolting to think that anyone would blatantly dump these along a public road, and it angers me greatly. People work tirelessly day and daily to make Strabane a better place to live, but it seems there are always some selfish individuals who don’t give a damn about the damage that this sort of behaviour inflicts on the local community.”

Cllr Barr continued, “Any environmental and health matters arising from these actions are major. It’s clear to me that they did not come from a domestic source; there are too many of them for that. So the source being a care home is likely, whether local or across the border. I don’t wish to tarnish any particular home but that can be my only conclusion. We also have to consider the health matters; what if a child out walking were to encounter these and maybe get sick from them? It doesn’t bear considering to be honest.

“I am sure there must be a reasonable possibility of tracing the source of the waste and making sure that the perpetrators are brought to book for their senseless actions.”

After being contacted by this newspaper, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that a team had visited the site and removed the offending material. An investigation has also been launched into the incident.

The spokesperson added, “We would like to remind homes and businesses of their responsibility to dispose of waste safely and appropriately. Fly-tipping affects the whole community and council appeals to the public to be mindful of the damage caused both to the environment and the risk it can pose to the public’s health.

“It is an offence to dump indiscriminately and doing so can lead to a fine or court prosecution. Illegal dumping continues to be a serious problem throughout the city and district and council’s team relies on the assistance of the public to report incidents so they can be properly investigated. Council’s Waste Enforcement team actively investigate incidents of fly-tipping. Information on this incident or any other incidents can be reported at derrystrabane.com/flytipping.”