RUGBY boots were swapped for wellies on Sunday as Clogher Valley Rugby Club took to the roads for a tractor run fundraiser.

Players, supporters and local farmers dusted off their finest tractors (and maybe a little mud) for a ten-mile countryside cruise, all in the name of club funds.

The event turned heads and revved engines, with 75 tractors of all shapes and sizes gathering at The Cran in Fivemiletown.

The convoy was a sight to behold as it roared to life, navigating a scenic loop through the Creevehill Road, Creagh via Clabby and Murley Crossroads.

After the convoy returned home, the crowd who braved the brisk November air gathered together for a celebratory burger and drink.

The club has thanked all who took part in the tractor run or gave their support, particularly the local businesses who sponsored the event.