Clonoe man’s death left ‘huge hole’ in family, inquest hears

THE death of a Tyrone man who was shot while trying to escape from Long Kesh internment camp almost 50 years ago had a ‘profound and indescribable impact’ on the rest of his family, an inquest has heard.

Hugh Gerard Coney (24), a labourer from Annaghmore, Clonoe, was shot dead by British troops on the M1. At the time, the talented snooker player had been interned since June 1973, and was one of a party of internees who had been held in a Republican compound and then launched an escape attempt.

On the opening day of the legacy inquest into his death, Mr Coney’s sister, Colette Brannigan, said that her brother’s keen interest lay in sport.

She said that he had been a player with Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAA and had became Northern Ireland Youth Snooker champion.

He was a member of the Gervin’s Snooker club ‘A’ team and had then left the North in 1968 to continue the sport in England and had once beaten the future World Champion, Dennis Taylor.

Colette said that the pain of his death in November 1974 never really left their parents.

CARER

He had also been the main carer for his brother, who was in a wheelchair, and that he had never really recovered from his passing prior to his own death in 1979.

“It is difficult to put into words the mental and emotional impact of his (Gerard’s) death,” she added. “There is a huge hole left in our family and we will treasurer the memories of him forever.”

SUPPORT

Mid Ulster Sinn Fein MLA, Linda Dillon, said that they would continue to support the family in their campaign for truth and justice.

“The Coney family has been campaigning for 50 years for an inquest to establish the truth of what happened to Gerard,” she said.

“The family of Gerard Coney, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to truth and justice.

“Gerard’s brother and sister were in court and his sister read and emotional statement about Gerard.”

The inquest is expected to last three weeks and continues at Banbridge Courthouse.