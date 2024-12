A Co Tyrone family is heartbroken after their beloved dog went missing.

Toby, who lives with the family in Drumquin, has not been seen for several days.

An urgent appeal has been issued for information about the much-loved pet.

Advertisement

The family have enlisted the help of the PSNI as they try to find Toby.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Toby hasn’t been seen in a number of days which is totally out of character for him.

“If anyone has any information that could help this family find him in time for Christmas, please contact us via 101 quoting RM24076337.”