A young Co Tyrone farmer has transformed his family farm into a thriving dairy enterprise.

David Hunter’s efforts have not only revolutionised his farm but have also earned him widespread recognition within the agricultural community.

After much deliberation, Mr. Hunter, from Droit, Newtownstewart made the bold decision to shift the farm’s focus from traditional suckler, sheep, and arable enterprises to dairying in 2012.

Building commenced with a state-of-the-art slatted cubicle house and a Dairymaster milking parlour, setting the stage for milking to begin in spring 2013.

Today, Mr. Hunter oversees a herd of 120 cows with a structured calving season from February to April, during which 80 percent of the herd calves within the first six weeks.

COMMITMENT

A hallmark of the Droit man’s success is his commitment to grass-based farming.

With grazing spanning from mid-February to mid-November, he has invested heavily in developing laneways, a paddock system, and an efficient water supply.

The entire grazing platform has been re-seeded to improve soil fertility, enabling him to achieve an impressive 13 tonnes of grass dry matter per hectare annually.

Mr. Hunter’s passion for grassland management has led to his participation in Grasscheck and his role as a grass partner farm for DLF seeds, where he regularly monitors grass growth, evaluates paddock performance, and trials new grass varieties.

His dedication to this aspect of farming earned him the prestigious 2024 Ulster Grassland Club’s Farmer of the Year award.

Mr. Hunter’s herd, consisting of Jersey cross Holstein Friesians, has recently introduced Viking Red genetics for a three-way crossbreeding strategy.

The herd consistently delivers exceptional results, with an average yield of 7,080 litres per cow, featuring 4.63 percent butterfat and 3.67 percent protein. These achievements are further supported by a low feed rate of just 0.28 kg of concentrate per litre of milk.

INNOVATION

Innovation has been central to his farming philosophy. Recent upgrades to his 14:28 milking parlour include the addition of an automatic dip and flush (ADF) system. Labour efficiency has also improved with the installation of a Lely robot scraper, an automatic calf feeder, and a GPS-operated fertiliser sower with weigh cells and section control to minimize waste.

Mr. Hunter’s commitment to efficiency and sustainable practices led to his designation as a CAFRE Technology Demonstration Farm (TDF). Focused on feed efficiency, he now hosts visiting groups, providing comprehensive insights into his farm’s operations and inspiring other farmers to adopt innovative approaches.