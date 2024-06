SPEEDING motorists are putting the lives of children and adults at a risk, Galbally residents have warned.

The speeding, which has been occurring close to the local community centre, GAA club and St John’s Primary School in the village, resulted in a protest along the road last week.

People living in the vicinity of Kildrum, Glenburn View and Glenbeg Cottages took to the streets saying that they want the speed limit there to be lowered from 40mph and also called on the Department for Infrastructure to take action urgently.

They had already erected signs asking motorists to slow down while passing through the locality.

More than 80 new dwellings have been built in the area during recent years.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Séana Quinn, said that there had been numerous near-misses as well as collisions in the past few years.

“There is a high volume of traffic on this road and someone is going to end up killed if there’s nothing done about it,” she said. “The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) need to be very aware of the seriousness of the speed problem on this stretch of road.

“How many accidents and near misses have there been over the past few years? Too many is the answer.

“It is critical that improvements need to be made to help reduce the risk of any further accidents… So many of us here who are parents are always fearful of letting their children cross this road to get to the community centre and GAC ground.”

Residents have also signed a petition which they now intend delivering to the DfI.

Charlene Fox, a mother of a young family who also recently moved into their new home, added, “There’s a blind summit on the road that is very dangerous, which makes it difficult for motorists to see pedestrians or vehicles.

“Unfortunately, in such a short space of time there have been too many near misses. It is imperative that traffic calming measures are put in place and we are calling on the relevant authorities to act now before it’s too late.”

Local independent councillor, Dan Kerr, said the issue had been brought to his attention on several occasions in recent years. He said it’s critical that safety measures are implemented.

“I will inform the local Roads Service department about the road safety campaign which residents are trying to do here and will lobby on their behalf,” he said.