Local Councillor Dan Kerr has highlighted an ongoing issue in Coalisland this week after lifesaving equipment situated by the Canal was damaged and disposed of in the water.

This comes just days after an extensive clean up of the canal area which seen the popular walk way closed for five days. There have also been reports in recent months from concerned locals who have experienced anti-social and intimidating behaviour in the area.

Councillor Kerr has asked those responsible for the recent damage to stop as their actions are potentially preventing someone who may get in trouble in the water from being saved.

Advertisement

He said, “This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years.

“Everytime something is replaced again and again, but keeps getting damaged, and the frustrating thing is that no one seems to know who is behind it.

“Not only have they damaged this lifesaving equipment, but they have also went out of their way to dump it in the canal.

“It’s an alarming situation that could cost someone’s life, so I’m calling on those responsible to stop this.”