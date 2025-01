A COALISLAND man has been remanded in custody following an alleged knife incident at a Moy bar.

Thomas Finn (66), of Station Road, stands accused of being disorderly within the Ryansdale Bar, where he allegedly threatened staff that he would bring the UVF down to the bar.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court was told that on January 4 a 999 call was made from the bar in Moy.

It was said that when doorstaff came to eject Finn from the bar, they claimed that he pulled a knife out.

The door staff detained the man until police arrived, and during arrest police said he was ‘volatile’.

A detective told the court that they would be opposing bail due to the risk of reoffending.

The officer explained that Finn had a ‘lengthy record’ and was currently on a suspended sentence for the same offence.

They added that they believed Fin would not abide by bail conditions, citing his previous 18 breaches.