Coalisland mourns loss of beloved GAA clubman

Tributes have been paid to a Coalisland man who was an “ever-present” member of his hometown GAA club for many years.

Fergus Harte, vice-chair of Coalisland Fianna GFC, died yesterday (Thursday) after a long illness.

As a mark of respect, Tyrone GAA have called off all games involving Coalisland in the coming days.

Mr Harte’s remains will return to his home in Brocagh this evening (Friday) at 6pm, with his funeral taking place on Sunday at 9.30am in the Church of the Holy Family Coalisland. His remains will then be laid to rest in Brocagh graveyard.

A guard of honour will be formed by members of Coalisland Fianna GFC from the club grounds in honour of Mr Harte’s massive contribution to the club and his community.

A poignant tribute to the stalwart clubman, known affectionately as ‘Fergie’, was posted on the Coalisland Fianna Facebook page earlier today.

The statement read, “It is with the heaviest of hearts and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear friend and vice-chair Fergus Harte after a long but courageous battle with illness.

“Fergie has been ever-present around Coalisland Fianna for many years and will always be engrained in the life and soul of the club and in everything we do.

“Anything you saw around our grounds or at any of our events, Fergie’s fingerprints were all over it.

“Fergie was voted Clubperson of the Year along with his brother Eddie, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame the same year.

“To my knowledge, they are the only brothers who are in the Coalisland Fianna Hall of Fame.

“His strength and positive attitude will be an inspiration to us all.

“A hole has been left in our club, but an even bigger hole has been left in the Harte family.”