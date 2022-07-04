Coalisland mourns passing of young store employee

A deep sense of sadness and shock has descended on the Coalisland, Brackaville and surrounding area following the tragic death of 23-year-old supermarket worker Michael Morgan who died suddenly this morning (Monday).

He became unwell at work at Newell Stores on the Lineside in Coalisland shortly after arriving at work and died a short time later. The emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.30am.

Newell Stores posted a message on social media indicating the store and post office would remain closed until tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

A popular and well known figure to huge numbers of customers and people in the area, hundreds of tributes have been posted since Mr Morgan’s tragic passing, including from the local Brackaville GAA club where he was associated.

The young family suffered the tragic loss of Michael’s mother Yvonne in January 2018.

Local MLA Linda Dillon said, “This is devastating news for the community. Michael was a young man so well known. He was very likeable and everyone had a good word about him. The family has already suffered the tragic loss of his mother and uncle in recent times. Our hearts and the thoughts of the entire community are with his family”.

Businesses in the town also paid tribute with a message from nearby barber’s Boyz2Men reading, “We are shocked and saddened to hear the news this morning of Michael’s sudden passing.

Michael was a lovely lad that was always smiling and full of chat and craic which we have had many’s a day with him in the shop. We will miss you Michael taken, far to soon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your family your brothers and sisters and friends. And of course your work colleagues in Newell stores. Go n-éirí leat i síocháin”.