A MAN and a woman from Coalisland have been released on bail under stringent conditions after they appeared in court charged with serious firearms offences.

Eamon McElkenny (34) and Roisin Price (43), whose addresses were both given as the same property in Maplebrook Court, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court today, after being arrested on Monday.

Price is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in her possession and a separate charge of having the same firearms and ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Meanwhile, McElkenny is charged with being in possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, unlawfully acquiring explosives, and possessing firearms without a certificate.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative told the court that Price and McElkenny were initially arrested by police on Monday (November 4), when officers who were patrolling in Coalisland approached them and they ran off accompanied by another man.

The court heard that McElkenny had a ‘substantial’ criminal record with 88 previous convictions and a number of relevant convictions for firearms-related offences.

Police said that, once Price was searched, they found a number of spent shotgun shells in her bra.

McElkenny was arrested on a charge of attempted murder relating to a shooting incident on October 30 in the town. McElkenny has been given police bail on this charge, the court heard.

Then, yesterday (Wednesday, November 6), police searched McElkenny’s property, where they believe Price also resides, and found a number of weapons and ammunition, including two air rifles, one magazine, one shotgun barrel, 48 shotgun cartridges and eight rounds of ammunition.

During interview, McElkenny answered no comment to all questions from police. Price said in interview said that while staying at the property she had seen the weapon and ammunition and was aware they were on the property.

A police officer present in court told District Judge Kennedy that he did not believe that the guns were tied to any form of terrorist activity. However, he said that police could not elaborate at this time on how the guns were attained.

Both were given bail under strict circumstances, with neither being allowed to enter Coalisland or contact each other along with a number of further individuals. They both also must sign once a week at Cookstown police station at a time approved by police.

Price was bailed to an address in Brackaville, and McElkenny will be bailed to an address approved by police.

Price and McElkenny will both appear before Dungannon Court on November 27.