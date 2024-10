PARENTS in the Coalisland area have raised concerns after school children were left to cross a busy road unattended.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “The Gortgonis Road is a busy road no matter what time of the day it is.

“It’s such a dangerous road and somebody really needs to be there to help the children cross the road when the bus drops them off.

“I was on my way home the other day and I saw three children running back and forward across the road like it was some sort of game, but there was lorry coming flying up the road at the time and I panicked.

“The worst could have easily happened and I couldn’t help but think how worried I would have been if that was my own child.”

In a statement released on social media, local councillor Dan Kerr said, “A few parents living in the Coalisland area have contacted me concerned about primary school pupils who are being dropped off by the bus after school and crossing busy roads by themselves unattended without supervision.

“One parent explained they saw three primary school children yesterday cross the road unattended with a lorry driving close by.

“This is just a reminder for parents to try their very best to meet school children at the bus drop off points and keep young school children supervised as a young child might be seriously hurt, or something much worse may happen.”