Collision leads to delays on A5 Curr Road

THERE has been a road traffic collision on the A5 Curr Road at Crawford’s Bridge which is leading to delays in both directions on the route.

The emergency services are currently at the scene, and there are lengthening delays for traffic travelling in both directions.

The PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are all currently dealing with the incident which remains ongoing.

The road is currently open in both directions, but there are a large number of vehicles queued in both the Omagh and Ballygawley-bound lanes.