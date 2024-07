A LOCAL community and youth group has paid for the training of seven new counsellors, who will begin working across the Strabane community next year.

Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA), funded the training and as of next year, will be able to offer qualified counseling services within the community centre.

The budding counsellors qualified for level two in counseling, accredited by CPACP at the North West Regional College, with six already signed up to complete their level three qualification.

Speaking this week, Brian McNamee, project coordinator at SPARYA said that the programme was designed to help alleviate pressure on services.

He said, “When we first had the idea to pay for this we had just come out of lockdown, which put a massive strain on people’s health both physically and mentally.

“The idea of the programme is to enable people to train as counsellors for free but after they complete their training they have to give up time to work in the SPARYA facilities. This year seven people completed their level two in counseling and six are already committing to move on next year to level three.”

Brian added, “We hope from next year that SPARYA will have counselling services on offer, services which will alleviate pressure on local services and the NHS.”