Community groups seek to buy former Omagh bank

COMMUNITY groups in Omagh have called on the local council to request an extension to the sale deadline of the former AIB building.

It is hoped that resources can be pulled together to buy the building and turn it into a community asset for the town.

Kathy Dunphy, of Tune Up Omagh, said on behalf of the groups, “It would be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire premises which would be a valuable addition to the cultural and heritage of Omagh and surrounding community.

“We understand there are a number of models which could be considered for its future use, including community ownership and management and we are willing to explore these options.”

Ms Dunphy said the groups have asked Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to request that the sales deadline to be extended so discussions on how to move the community ownership initiative forward.

She added, “We believe that this is a project which would qualify for an application for funding from the Levelling Up Fund Round 2 programme and that this opportunity should not be missed.”

The bank is currently listed with the Belfast-based sales agents OKT with a price “in the region of” £300,000.

Ms Dunphy says the sale period is due to end today (Thursday) if it is not extended.