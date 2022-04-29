Community in mourning following tragic death of young man

A YOUNG Omagh man who had been in intensive care in Belfast after suffering a severe allergic reaction, has passed away.

Jakub Bednarz (21), originally from Poland but who had been living locally since he was a two-year-old, reportedly took the reaction from something he ate.

This evening (Friday), a spokesperson for the Christian Brothers Grammar School in Omagh paid a heartfelt tribute to their former student.

Advertisement

“Jakub was a much-loved and highly respected pupil at the Christian Brothers Grammar School between September 2012 and June 2019, when he left to study Music and Audio Production at Queen’s University Belfast,” the spokesperson said.

“He was a diligent, determined and conscientious pupil with an infectious and engaging warmth that made him extremely popular with his peers and staff alike. He was sincere, good-natured and always generous with his time, voluntarily assisting at many school events over those seven years.

“As a school community we pray for the repose of Jakub’s soul and extend our deepest sympathies to Jakub’s family at this very difficult time.

“His gentle and unassuming nature will ensure that he will always be remembered with great fondness and affection by all of us who knew him.”

Jakub’s funeral will take place in Christ the King Church, Strathroy this Sunday at 1.30pm.