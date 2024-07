THE sudden deaths of two young people has left the Fivemiletown community devastated.

Codey Breadon, 15, and Andrea Malone, 21, both from the Clogher Valley town, tragically passed away at the weekend, leaving family and friends distraught.

Codey, who died suddenly last Friday, was a former student of Fivemiletown College.

He was fondly remembered as ‘a boy with a smile that could light up a room’.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share of a life too short for one of our pupils,” the college posted on their Facebook page. “Each one of us has a unique path through life, but for Codey Breadon, just 15, his path was one less worn,

“At times like this, we always look back to memories, and we choose to remember Codey, a boy with a smile that could light up a room. We remember Codey in Year Eight, who came in on Christmas Jumper Day with a prize-winning light-up creation that he and his aunt, Maudie, had made.”

“We remember Codey, who, in Year 10, was voted by his peers to represent them on our Student Council.

“We look back, but we also look forward. We will honour and represent Codey’s memory as we seek to nurture resilience and self-care in all our pupils.

“As Codey’s friends stand [at his funeral] for his final journey, we ask for your prayers for Codey’s family, his friends and our school community.”

Local councillor, Victor Warrington, said the Fivemiletown community were still coming to terms with Codey’s death.

“Part of his family live very close to me and I knew the older generation on his father’s side of the family,” Mr Warrington said. “It’s just heartbreaking for them.

“It’s a very difficult time for the family and my thoughts and prayers are with this them at this terrible time. What happened was tragic.”

The teenager’s funeral service took place on Tuesday in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, where everyone was encouraged to wear bright colours in memory of him.

There was an equally heartbreaking outpouring of grief at the passing of Andrea Malone, who died suddenly at her home at Colebrooke Road, Fivemiletown, on Sunday.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Our precious wee girl,” Andrea’s devastated father, Alan, wrote on Facebook.

Social media was inundated with messages of praise and love for the 21-year-old.

“Absolutely heartbroken. Andrea was a total ray of sunshine with that great big smile”, “So sorry for your loss. Andrea was a lovely friendly girl, always had great chats with her” and “Andrea was such a beautiful, bubbly girl and will be very sadly missed”, were just a few of the hundreds of heartfelt comments that were made paying tribute to the young woman.

A service to commemorate the life of Andrea will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, today (Thursday) at 1pm.